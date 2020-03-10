Training for Course 44 of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is proceeding well according to Inspector Shorna Edwards, Deputy Commandant of the Police Training Complex.

The training of the 27 men and women began on Dec. 2, with a normal break in classroom sessions during the Christmas/Carnival season to allow the recruits to assist with law enforcement duties. The Dec. 14 break provided practical experience for recruits to test what they had learned.

Sessions resumed Jan. and the training is currently in its eleventh week, with recruits already deep into a number of topics including general duties, self defence, evidence and procedure, weapons training and more.

Lessons in Internal Security, usually covered in later sections of the course, are also being reviewed, important given the many public events currently taking place in the lead up to a general election.

Inspector Edwards said the men and women are young, but vibrant, and have come together as a team as they undergo the rigours of police training. She encouraged the public to show support for the recruits as they serve the community.

“If you meet them on the street, treat them with the same respect that you will give the rest of the Police Force,” Inspector Edwards stated.

Training Course 44 is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Since 2015, five training courses have produced graduates from the Police Training Complex, adding 167 new members to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.