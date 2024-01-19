Recruits Of Course #46 Complete Final Exams

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The 26 men and women of Police Recruit Training Course #46 completed their final exam on Thursday, (December 18, 2024), after six months of gruelling training.

The final test was the Drill Exam, which saw individuals divided into four squads, executing commands belted out by Drill Instructor Sergeant Antonio Browne. It was the third and final Drill Exam taken by the group over the training period. Earlier this week, the recruits completed exams in self-defence, weapons training and other practical and written subject areas.

#446 Woman Police Constable (WPC) Recruit Danecia Henry, placed first with 96.25 points. Henry has been impressive in drills, consistently excelling during the subject area. In fact, her dominance was also recognised on a national level as she participated in the Independence Drill Competition on September 22, 2023, earning a third-place finish in the individual category and second place in the group category.



Other results from Thursday’s Drill Exam saw Recruits #469 Police Constable Terrique Lawrence and #467 WPC Petranece Samuel tie with the second-best results at 95.25 points, while #451 WPC Joereccia Payne earned fourth with 95 points.

WPC Henry said that she is extremely proud of her performance at the training school and is committed to being an upstanding police officer. This is especially so, as she intends to make good on her sacrifice to leave her four-month-old twins, last July, to start the police training.

“I came from modelling to getting twin boys, to here (training school). People were saying I shouldn’t join the police force yet because of my twins or because I used to model. Some of them would say I shouldn’t join the force because I am too girly, but my message to them today is that you don’t judge a book by its cover because I am here doing great and passing all of my exams,” Henry stated.

PC Lawrence, a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), has embraced life in St. Kitts and Nevis. Having moved here several years ago he said that he is living his dream of becoming a police officer and is determined to achieve his goal of being a top investigator.

“I want to thank my mother, especially who is back home in (SVG), for always encouraging me, telling me to keep my head up and advising that everything I do, to do it to the best of my ability and you will get the results you want,” he said. “I miss my mother but the cause (policing) is a great cause and eventually, in the future, it will be beneficial for my family and I.”

Police Training Course #46 is expected to graduate during a Passing Out Ceremony early next month.