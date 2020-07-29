BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A five-day disaster management training workshop is being held at the Red Cross Headquarters in preparation for the peak of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The training is conducted by the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society in collaboration with stakeholders including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Basseterre.

Deputy National Disaster Coordinator, Claricia Langley-Stevens highlighted at the commencement of the workshop on July 27 that “we in St. Kitts and Nevis are no strangers to disasters.”

“Particularly for the peak of this hurricane season, we recognize how important it is to have volunteers trained and readily available to respond to the call of not only the agency of Red Cross but the institution that you represent,” said Langley-Stevens. “I want to congratulate the Red Cross for hosting this particular training at a time like this when countries are staring down the barrel of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many persons are [engaged at this time] with creating a best response or a best practice in response to a pandemic that no one would have envisioned would have affected us in 2020,” said Mrs. Langley-Stevens.

“Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, we are showing that we have a good handle on dealing with the pandemic as well as continuing our abilities to prepare for any other eventuality,” the Deputy National Disaster Coordinator added.