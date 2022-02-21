CMC- Complacency around mask-wearing, travel, and indoor gatherings created a perfect opportunity for the new Omicron variant to spread rapidly throughout the Caribbean and increase deaths, with many places remaining just as they were before.

That’s according to the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Carissa F. Etienne.

“Reduced public health measures were insufficient to reduce the scale of this wave,” Dr. Etienne told a media briefing. “And now we’re dealing with the consequence: a rise in infections is driving a surge in deaths.”

According to PAHO, while still very high, COVID-19 infections declined by 31 percent last week, and deaths continued to rise by 5.6 percent.

“Undoubtedly, Omicron overtook us,” the PAHO director said. “Every time infections surge, there is a heavy toll for our families and communities,” with peaks in cases followed by rises in deaths three weeks later.

“COVID-19 is a preventable disease. And right now, we’re losing far too many lives,” she added. “As Omicron arrived, we didn’t use all the tools we had developed to slow the spread and prevent infections.”

PAHO said more than half of deaths in the latest surge occurred in people over 65. However, it noted that many others occurred among those yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and unvaccinated people of all ages still fill up hospitals and beds in intensive care units.

“Omicron has shown that the vaccines we have at hand can protect most of us from severe illness and death,” Dr. Etienne said.

To ensure more equitable access, PAHO said its Revolving Fund has now delivered 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean in coordination with COVAX.

The PAHO director thanked donors for contributing 30 percent of the 100-million dose milestone. She urged countries “to focus on filling in critical gaps in vaccination coverage” to ensure that at least 20 million more people are fully vaccinated, particularly high-risk groups.

“We won’t overcome this pandemic unless we protect these groups and then go beyond to cover everyone who is eligible,” she said.

Need quicker response to keep pace