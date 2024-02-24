Refurbishment of JNF Hospital Is Steadily Progressing

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital is continuously refining its healthcare offerings through ongoing enhancements to its infrastructure.

During the radio and television show ‘InFocus’ on February 21, the Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jensen Morton gave some updates on the hospital’s improvements.

“One set of repairs is being done at the extreme back of the hospital that was being spearheaded by Public Works via Mr. Errol Williams and that one focuses on the morgue and the areas directly adjacent to the morgue,” said Dr. Morton. “The other project that has started is one that’s actually being led by the Republic of China (Taiwan) André they are assisting us with repairs to the private ward, the psychiatric ward, and the building complex, which houses the medical ward/surgical ward/Intensive Care Unit, and the medical complex that houses the paediatrics ward/maternity ward.”

Dr. Morton also discussed the general appeal of the hospital, noting that it is in need of upgrading as it could potentially have a negative psychological impact on individuals upon entering the building.

In this regard, a number of issues were identified within the hospital including the foyer, which included its dim lighting, suboptimal colour choices, and a sense of clutter and heaviness.

Because of this, the renovation of the hospital will also involve the implementation of a brighter colour scheme and improved lighting to eliminate the previous gloomy atmosphere in the foyer. Additionally, plans include revitalising the underutilised bar area and upgrading furniture and signage to enhance guest navigation.