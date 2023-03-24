Reggae Beat: Raw Vibes in London

- Advertisement -

London’s large Afro-Caribbean community of Brixton offers aspiring artists such as the Raw Vibrations combo, pictured, the chance to shine at town council-supported open mike sessions at Raw Sounds.

This community project under the title Raw Material is aimed at nurturing raw talent, catalyzing creative development, and supporting mental health through industry-standard music and media pathways for diverse communities at this creative South London Community Hub and via the vibrant online community.