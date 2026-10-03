Region to tighten rules to protect fishers, curb illegal fishing

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 3, CMC – Caribbean countries are moving to strengthen management of marine spaces, combat illegal fishing and improve seafood traceability as pressure on the region’s fisheries resources increases.

Jamaica’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green said seafood traceability had become a global requirement and Caribbean countries must strengthen their ability to track fish through the supply chain.

He said this would help improve transparency and build confidence among buyers.

Green said the region was committed to ending illegal fishing and strengthening its regional framework to help manage how marine spaces are used.

He was speaking at a press briefing for the 20th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on Friday.

“We do appreciate that our marine space is coming under extreme pressure for multiple uses, that we have to ensure that our fishers have the space to operate,” he said.

The minister said an assessment by the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) had identified skills gaps among member countries, which would now be addressed to ensure that decisions taken at regional forums such as CWA could be implemented.

He said the CRFM and Jamaica’s National Fisheries Authority also hosted a session during the six-day event, which began on September 27, to honour “heroes of the blue economy” with awards.

Green said labour shortages were another issue requiring attention, adding that regional models could help address workforce challenges in Caribbean agriculture.

He said the ultimate goal of CWA was to ensure that farmers and fishers received better support, improved productivity and more dependable markets, while consumers benefited from a more reliable food supply.

“We must ensure that officials, young entrepreneurs and our farmers can participate in the growth,” he said.

Green also welcomed strong private-sector participation at the event and said the next step was to turn discussions into viable projects and investment opportunities covering production, processing, storage and distribution.