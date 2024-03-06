Regional and International Organizations have lauded the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts for its visionary plans on the 25 by 25 Agenda

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts visionary 25 by 25 agenda has garnered regional traction and has also received praise from international organizations, including the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Dr. Renata Clarke, Sub-Regional Coordinator for the Caribbean Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, commended the Ministry of Agriculture for its energy and dedication towards agricultural sector development in St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Clarke emphasized FAO’s pride in partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture to achieve the 25 by 25 target, stating, “It’s really great to see this level of energy in terms of agriculture sector development in St. Kitts and Nevis and FAO is proud to be a partner of the Ministry of Agriculture in making this happen. So, the government is planning systematically to meet the 25 by 25 target in the context of an agricultural sector transformation, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to monitor implementation, to support implementation, to support the climate-smart agricultural practices and most of all to support the achievement of the target.”

The ministry’s 25 by 25 agenda aims to reduce the import bill by 25% by 2025, fostering agricultural sustainability and enhancing food security in the region. This ambitious initiative has received acclaim from regional leaders such as Mr. Louis Petersen, the Commissioner Designee of Agriculture of the US Virgin Islands, and Premier Natalio D. Wheatley of the British Virgin Islands.

Premier Wheatley expressed admiration for Minister Duggins’ presentation of the 25 by 25 plan, highlighting its comprehensive nature and scientific approach towards achieving agricultural sustainability. He commended Minister Duggins for identifying crops and produce to reduce by 25% by 2025, demonstrating meticulous planning and foresight. Premier Wheatley further emphasized the importance of collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and the British Virgin Islands in pursuing similar agricultural goals.

“I was very impressed with Minister Duggins’ presentation of the 25 by 25 plan, identifying all the crops, all the produce that they would want to reduce by 25% by 2025 and certainly he put a lot of thinking into it, a lot of planning and very scientific in his approach of ensuring that he had the resources necessary to actually deliver on those commitments. I was able to take a look at the written plan that he put together and it’s extremely comprehensive taking into account fisheries, livestock and all the different areas that is very inspiring to us in the British Virgin Islands. Who are on a similar path in terms of ensuring that we properly utilize our agricultural grounds, that we provide more resources to our fisher persons and that we build our marketing complex, and we ensure that we provide adequate water to our farmers. So, we are on similar paths. I’m very impressed with the pace that’s taken place in St. Kitts and Nevis, and I certainly look forward to collaboration with Minister Duggins as walk this journey together.”

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Samal Duggins, expressed appreciation for the recognition from both regional and international stakeholders and reiterated the ministry’s commitment to achieving agricultural transformation. He underscored the importance of collaboration with partners such as FAO in implementing climate-smart agricultural practices and ensuring the success of the 25 by 25 agenda.

The Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts looks forward to further collaboration with regional and international partners as it continues its journey towards a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.