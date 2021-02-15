In an effort to get people travelling again, Palace Resorts are offering hotel guests a free 14-night stay should they test positive for Covid-19.

With 10 hotels across some of Mexico and Jamaica’s most picturesque destinations, Palace Resorts is known for its luxury all-inclusive resorts.

Since the pandemic, each of the hotels have introduced strict new safety procedures at properties in Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Los Cabos and Ocho Rios. Similar measures have also been introduced at the brand’s adults-only spa properties, Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cancun and Los Cabos.

These measures now include free on-site Covid-19 testing for any guests that want to take a test before checking out.

Any travellers who opt to take the test and receive a positive result will be able to quarantine for free at their hotel for up to two weeks.

The hotel chain, which has been operating for more than three decades, is hoping that the new measures reassure passengers they won’t have to pay more money if they need to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Any travellers that continue to test positive after the initial 14-day isolation period will be given the option to extend their stay at the hotel at a discounted rate of $199 per room, per night.

Are Jamaica and Mexico open for travel?

Mexico and Jamaica are open for travel. Courtesy Palace Resorts

Jamaica has reopened to all foreign travellers. Tourists flying to the country from the US, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama need a negative PCR test before flying to the Caribbean nation; all other travellers do not.

Anyone planning to fly to Jamaica must complete a pre-departure Travel Authorisation form and purchase mandatory travel insurance before their trip.

Mexico is also open for travel, with anyone allowed to travel by air for business or leisure purposes. Commercial flights are operating to and from Mexico, although Dubai’s Emirates has yet to resume flights from the UAE to Mexico City.

Travellers flying to Mexico do not need to provide negative PCR test results or quarantine on arrival, but some resorts have additional safety measures in place for arriving passengers.