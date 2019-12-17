By Latrishka Thomas

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has agreed to include the issue of travel taxes in discussions to be held at the next CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in July 2020 after a group lobbying for a reduction in travel taxes wrote Browne earlier this month.

The group who refers to themselves as Citizens Against High Intra-Regional Caribbean Travel Taxes is calling for CARICOM Heads to “re-evaluate the current Taxes, Fees and Charges (TFC) regime on intraregional travel.”

Headed by Dalano DaSouza, the group wrote to Browne earlier this month on behalf of 20,000 persons who came “together in opposition to the current cost of intra-regional travel and governments’ role in escalating airfares”.

In the letter, the Prime Minister — who is said to be one of the first regional leaders to respond to the group — said that “the issue of high costs of intraregional travel is always before the CARICOM Governments, and especially so, Antigua and Barbuda, sine LIAT, the regional carrier, is headquartered here.”