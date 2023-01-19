Registration Opens for Culturama 49 Competitions

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 19, 2023) — The following is an announcement from the Culturama Secretariat in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding registration for Culturama 49 contests.

The Culturama Secretariat hereby informs the general public that registration is now open for the following competitions that would be held as part of Culturama 49 which would be celebrated from July 27th to August 8th, 2023.

1. Ms. Culture Queen Pageant

2. Ms. Culture Swimwear Contest

3. Mr. Kool Contest

4. Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant

5. Soca Monarch Contest

6. Junior and Senior Kaiso Contests

7. Emancipation J’ouvert

8. Road March

9. Junior and Senior Street Parades

Registration forms can be collected from the Culturama Secretariat in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown or they can be downloaded from the Nevis Culturama Festival website, www.culturamanevis.com.