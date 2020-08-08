BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has published The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 13) Regulations, 2020, which came into operation today, August 8 at 5:00 a.m. and will expire at 4:59 a.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The curfew now in effect – 2:00 a.m. until 4:59 a.m., has been reduced by two hours; the curfew used to be from 12:00 midnight until 4:59 a.m.

The public will be allowed to move freely. Businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate, from 5:00 a.m. of one day to 1:59 a.m. of the following day. Social distancing and physical distancing protocols still apply. Establishments are expected to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate them (as laid out in Regulation/Section 7).

The Regulations now reference a “first phase of reopening” and the specifics are set out in Regulation 19. Once the respective minimum standards are adhered to, in accordance with Schedule Three (III) and Schedule Four (IV) Part I, privately run Early Childhood Education Centers and Hotels may apply for approval to reopen during a first phase reopening period.

Under Regulation 19, Sports Management Teams or Clubs within each sport discipline may apply to the Ministry of Sports for permission to host spectator-less inter-team or inter-club practice matches by using the application form that is published in Part II of Schedule Four (IV).

Section 15, which speaks to wearing masks when in a public place (a “public place” is defined on the first page of the new COVID-19 Regulations), has been expanded. That Regulation now states:

(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of the Small Charges Act, Cap. 4.36, a person shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth, when in a public place, once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19.

(2) A person shall not be required to wear a mask:

(a) if he or she is under the age of three years old;

(b) if he or she suffers with a disability, cognitive impairment, dementia, asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease or other similar health condition; and

(c) if he or she is within a private space including in a private vehicle.

The Regulation that speaks to Penalty (now Section 22) has also been expanded. The expansions deal with the authority that a police officer has under the Regulations:

Under Section 22, a police officer may issue a five hundred-dollar ($500) fixed penalty notice (a ticket), as published in Schedule Six (VI) of the Regulations, to any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 15 in relation to wearing a face mask in public places. If the person without the mask is between the ages of 3 and 18 years old, the parent or guardian of the minor shall be issued with the fixed penalty notice.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 13) Regulations can be accessed in full on href=”http://www.sknis.kn,”>www.sknis.kn, www.covid19.gov.kn/ and www.zizonline.com/covid-19/.

Here is a direct URL link to access the Regulations now: https://www.sknis.kn/statutory-rules-and-orders-no-38-of-2020-emergency-powers-covid-19-no-13-regulations/