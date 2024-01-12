Renewable Energy Sector Development Project Hosts Public Consultations

- Advertisement -

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport will be hosting a series of public consultations between January 10 and 17 to provide an update on the Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP) and to discuss the project’s planned activities for the next 6 months. The RESDP is a Government of Saint Lucia initiative whose objective is to inform the government on the viability of its geothermal resource for power generation and involves exploratory drilling in Fond St. Jacques, Belle Plaine and Saltibus. Personnel from the World Bank (WB) and the Exploration Management Company (EMC) are scheduled to be in attendance.

Community consultations will be held in the project areas of Fond St. Jacques on Wednesday, January 10 in the “Green Room”, Saltibus; at the Saltibus Combined School on Tuesday, January 16; and at Belle Plaine at “Country Lime” on Wednesday, January 17. All community consultations are being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, two institutional stakeholder consultations will be held – one in Castries and the other in Soufriere. For Castries, the consultation will be on Thursday, January 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Conference Room of the Department of Infrastructure at Union; and for Soufriere, on Wednesday, January 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leisure Inn. A general public consultation is also slated for Castries at a later date.

The Renewable Energy Sector Development Project holds great significance for the development of renewable energy in Saint Lucia. The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transports is looking forward to the full participation of all stakeholders.