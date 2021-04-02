Richard Branson is renting out his private estate on his second Caribbean island for the first time at $25,000 a night. Take a look inside the 3-villa compound.
- Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island, Moskito Island, is opening to the public for the first time.
- Guests can rent Branson’s entire personal estate — which can house 22 guests in three villas — starting at $25,000 per night.
- It’s just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.
Richard Branson, billionaire business magnate and Virgin Group founder, is opening up his private estate on his second Caribbean island to the public for the first time.
Branson, who’s worth $4.9 billion and whose businesses ventures span airlines, luxury travel, space travel, telecom, and more, bought Moskito Island for a reported $10 million in 2007.
Moskito Island is not to be confused with Branson’s other private Caribbean island, Necker Island, which Branson bought in 1978 and which serves as a luxury retreat that’s typically booked exclusively to private groups.
Moskito Island is a 125-acre island in the British Virgin Islands that’s about 2.5 miles away from Necker Island.
In 2011, four years after Branson purchased Moskito Island, he started developing roads and other infrastructure on the island, according to a spokesperson for Virgin Limited Edition, Branson’s luxury hotel and retreat company.
By 2015, he had installed basic infrastructure and completed construction of his private estate, a Virgin spokesperson told Insider at the time. Branson also sold nine other private lots on the island to unidentified buyers to be developed into villas.
Today, the Branson Estate is one of 10 individual estates on the island.
The Branson Estate is the first estate to open to the public for rentals, but some of the other estates will open later in 2021, the Virgin Limited Edition spokesperson said.
The price to book the Branson Estate in its entirety starts at $25,000 per night in the low season, between June 1 and September 30.
In the high season — January 6 through May 31; October 1 through November 20; and November 29 through December 21 — exclusive use of the estate starts at $33,000 per night.
The estate is even pricier during the holidays. Over Thanksgiving (November 21 through November 28) the price goes up to $34,650 per night. And from December 22 through January 6, a night’s rental will cost you a whopping $36,600 — putting a week’s stay at more than a quarter of a million dollars.
The Branson Estate comprises three villas: Headland House, Mangrove Villa, and Beach Villa, with a total of 11 bedrooms for 22 guests.
If a potential renter doesn’t want to book the entire estate, it’s possible to rent four guest rooms starting at $12,000 per night, with the option to book an additional room for $2,000 and an additional master suite for $3,000.
The nightly rate includes all meals and drinks (including alcoholic beverages), in-villa chef services, and access to Moskito Island’s shared recreation facilities.
Each of the three villas on the Branson Estate has its own swimming pool.
