Health officials in Montserrat said there is no link between two recent deaths and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and Social Sciences issued a report on Friday following the conclusion of post-mortem investigations which were conducted by pathologist Dr Stephen King.

According to Ministry officials, Dr King ruled out any possibility that the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to the deaths of two individuals who died suddenly.

The Ministry of Health said in a release that none of the deaths recorded in the country since the vaccination programme began in February were a result of complications related to the COVID vaccine.

Residents are now being urged to be more discerning in the news they share.

The Ministry said in its statement that disseminating fake news creates public panic and undue emotional stress.

Officials continue to assure the public that investigations will continue into any death deemed suspicious, as is routinely done.

“The public will be duly informed should any local safety concerns of the AstraZeneca vaccine be found. To date, no severe reactions to the vaccine have been noted locally,” the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, residents who have not yet been vaccinated are being urged to register by contacting a health centre of their choosing or by using the online registration portal www.gov.ms/vaccination.