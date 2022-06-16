Report: Secrecy and SKN’s Money Making CBI Programme

- Advertisement -

THE Citizenship By Investment Programme (CBI) of St Kitts and Nevis seems shrouded in a troubling combination of secrecy, and a lack of transparency and financial accountability.

The existing reporting by the Government itself indicates the Commonwealth nation relies on its CBI programme for a large portion of its total revenue. Based on the auditor general’s report of 2020, as much as 40 per cent of the country’s revenue is derived from the CBI programme.

While Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr and Les Khan, chief executive officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), insist strict reporting guidelines exist, they were unable to furnish facts and figures essential to understanding where funds are coming from and how they are being spent. Both said those were best handled by prime minister, who is also the minister of finance, Dr Timothy Harris. Up to the time of this report, the Prime Minister’s Office declined or ignored repeated requests for an interview to clarify outstanding questions about the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship By Investment Programme.

Controversy over the lack of transparency and accountability triggered a very public conflict over CBI funds, which continues to unfold and is one of the issues that led to the parliament being dissolved, with a date for the general election to be announced. Head of the Concerned Citizens’ Movement — which was a member of the coalition government under the Team Unity Administration — and leader of Nevis, Premier Mark Brantley said he fielded a covert team to find actual figures for how much the CBI programme was bringing into the country by selling passports.

Brantley insists that Nevis (the smaller of the twin-island federation) is not getting its agreed share of revenue from the programme. The political crisis has somewhat revealed how much the CBI Programme earned between 2007 and 2021. However, the numbers remain unconfirmed by the prime minister.

A review of budget and estimate proposals reflect some figures which are also unconfirmed. The 2016 auditor general’s report discovered a number of deposit accounts, two of which were directly related to the CIU in the amount of US$3,210,863.61 (XCD$8 669 331.75). The report noted such accounts were created for a specific purpose and should have been closed after that purpose had been served.

It was noted that the existence of such accounts was a cause for concern as some of the accounts were being used to record transactions that should be classified as government revenues and expenditures. A recommendation was made to close all such existing accounts. It appears that the advice was taken to close the accounts as no mention was made in subsequent reports. However, there is no indication of where those funds were redirected or used.

Although our investigations indicated the CBI Programme contributes significantly to the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, we were unable to find audited accounts of the programme outside of the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund (SIDF) beyond 2016, despite promises from the current Team Unity Administration to make the programme more transparent. Additionally, information regarding the number of passports issued and the country of origin of the applicants was unavailable.

A review of the legislation shows that there are loopholes which allow for abuse of the programme where only a few benefactors can profit handsomely. This happens mostly with the real estate option in which applicants receive their passports even before the real estate project they invested in is completely constructed. This has led to a number of unfinished CBI-approved buildings. Agents and applicants who act as real estate agents continue to benefit financially. Few benefit, but the country on a whole suffers. What is even more telling is that the authorities have either turned a blind eye or refused to get involved to rectify this ongoing saga.

Prime Minister Harris, who ideally holds all the answers, was unreachable up to publication time, despite numerous calls, messages and email to him and his office.

Recently, similar investment migration programmes have come under fire throughout the caribbean, with many social activists, Opposition members, and even those in the current Team Unity Government calling for more transparency in the programme.

Despite the numerous calls for the programme to be more transparent and for disclosure on the accounts of the CBI, Attorney General Vincent Byron remains confident that there is high accountability of CBI-generated financial inflows.

During a recent interview Attorney General Vincent Byron said there was a firm monitoring process over CBI funds, noting that the accountability of all funds was covered by more than a single piece of legislation, namely the St Christopher and Nevis Citizenship Act, St Kitts CBI Regulations, St Christopher Citizenship Investment Regulations, and the St Christopher Citizenship Investment (Amendment) (No2) Regulations, and was supervised and accounted for through the financial secretary and the Audit Department that reported to parliament through its annual publication.

“There is a very firm and strict vetting process of accountability and all other revenues that go into the Consolidated Fund. This one [CBI funds], in particular, has had the benefit of review and restructuring. And not just [by] our own Parliament and our own technical people looking at it very closely, but it has come under the scrutiny of agencies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other external partners who have looked at our system — and they have found out accountability of a high quality,” Byron pointed out.

Although it is the world’s oldest CBI programme, started in 1984, it has come under increased scrutiny like its Caribbean neighbours. According to information on the European Parliament, regarding EU Parliament calls for a ban on CBI golden passports, the MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) were concerned that these programmes, if not adequately managed with strict due diligence procedures, could contribute to money laundering, security threats, tax avoidance, pressure on the real estate sector, and an erosion of the integrity of the internal market.

Les Khan dispelled growing concerns and emphatically stated the CBI programmes were not dead as there was a process that needed to be followed, further explaining that the EU Parliament had not passed any law that said they were going to stop CBI programmes.

The current Russia/Ukraine war exposed the threat to the programmes in the Caribbean. Several wealthy Russian oligarchs were sanctioned as part of punitive measures exerted by Western nations in response to Russian aggression towards Ukraine. In a somewhat knee-jerk reaction, all the CBI countries in the Caribbean imposed a ban on CBI applications from Russia and Belarus in direct response to the sanctions. Additionally, the conflict makes it difficult for background checks to be done. Despite this action, however, it is uncertain how many economic citizens from these countries are actually Russians and Belarusians and, even more telling, it is not public knowledge if any of these candidates were sanctioned.

“All they’ve asked is that the European Commission should review the process, and asked the commission that they get the ball rolling on drafting potential new laws. It is not a law. The problem is that the European Parliament, and the European Commission, and the 27 EU member states’ governments are different in their opinions. The commission and the member states are nowhere near as enthusiastic about introducing a new EU tax or in closing off the schemes because of what it means for those countries,” Khan detailed.

Khan remained confident that the programme would not be shut down but expressed some uncertainty as to the impact it would have on agents and lawyers who act as agents for the CBI programme.

“There are 27 countries in the EU that, if it came to a worst-case scenario and we lost it, we have 161 visa-free countries. So, 27 countries, while it is a major implication, I am not sure what the implication would be. I think one should notice that even with what happened in Vanuatu, my sources are telling me that the volume of applicants into Vanuatu has not stopped. There could be other drivers for citizenship, and I think we will see that,” he asserted.

On April 4, St Kitts and Nevis signed a full visa waiver with the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu. The agreement was signed by St Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner Dr Kevin Isaac and Tuvalu’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe in London, United Kingdom.

Following the signing, Premier Brantley, who is also minister of foreign affairs, lauded the move and noted that the country continues to increase its diplomatic presence across the globe. He also stated since Team Unity took over the Government in 2015, St Kitts and Nevis had signed 33 new visa waiver agreements.

Shrouded Transparency

The St Christopher (Kitts) and Nevis Citizenship Act stipulates, in sub-regulation (2), any person who contravenes the provisions of sub-regulation (1) shall, (a) on summary conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding ten thousand dollars; (b) where he or she has proposed a project that has already been approved, be liable to have the status of that approved project suspended or revoked by the minister; (c) in the case of any overseas agent, be listed on the Citizenship by Investment website as a person who is not authorised to submit to the unit an application for Citizenship by Investment on his or her own behalf of any other person.

The St Christopher (Kitts) and Nevis Citizenship Act, which governs how the CBI programme works, does not contain provisions for the authorities to disclose who the applicants are, their nationality, how much money the programme makes, how many applications are made to the programme, or even how many passports are granted.

This and other pertinent information in relation to the CBI remain a mystery. The law that governs the programme does not obligate the authorities to report on its progress, despite promises by the current Administration to make the programme more transparent and accountable.

Furthermore, Attorney General Byron recalled that after Team Unity took office in 2015, they undertook a complete revamping of the programme — strengthening CBI and supporting legislation, procedures and policies, after the international community had lost confidence in the programme, essentially seeing it as a threat. He noted much care had been taken to avoid “unwanted elements” from accessing the CBI programme.

Social commentators and activists in the country have publicly stated otherwise and have heavily criticised the apparent lack of transparency of the programme; the most notable being Dwyer Astaphan, a former Government minister. “If you have a transparent system, a transparent programme, you are going to find sufficient decent people in the world to want to do business with you. It’s not just opaque programmes that attract people; clean programmes have their people as well,” he said.

“Freedom of information…is a constitutional right. The only thing in Government that you don’t have a right to as a citizen or resident of St Kitts and Nevis is information that is sensitive in the area of national security and safety. Everything else in the Government is your business,” Astaphan added.

Ira McMahon, another commentator and local social activist, has been quite vocal in the public domain on this issue as well. “We don’t know how many passports are being sold; we don’t know what is the biggest source market. Those kinds of details we do not know,” McMahon said.

When contacted, Khan was unable to provide pertinent information such as the number of applicants to the programme and the number of passports issued. “There is a lot of information I cannot give you, a lot of information I do not have. A lot of what you are asking for can only be provided by the Prime Minister’s Office or from the Ministry of Finance,” Khan told our reporter via a telephone interview.

However, Khan noted: “Over the last couple of years . . . let’s say about 60 per cent of our applications are coming from the Middle East, and it’s across the various countries in the Middle East and mainly China. China would have been a big set of applications coming into St Kitts and Nevis. There are a few coming out of Europe, and even a few coming out of Russia, but as you know we’ve stopped taking any Russian applications”.

An email sent to director of audit at the National Audit Office, Carla Pike, did not shed any light on the situation. She advised that she was not the person to bring clarity on the information being sought on the programme or its further plans, and redirected CIJN to Khan.

Ironically, even members of the executive branch of the St Kitts and Nevis Government are seemingly ignorant of how much the programme actually earns. A spat among party leaders in the tri-party coalition Government of St Kitts and Nevis led to the stunning revelation by Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards, on March 23, 2022, that he does not know how much the CBI earns as the information is closely guarded by Prime Minister Harris, who is also the minister of finance. “There has thus far been no public statement by the honorable prime minister as to the actual revenue from CBI over the (past seven years),” Richards said.

Ira McMahon said there was still a lot of information that the Government was not forthcoming to citizens about. “Basically, there are a lot of things about the CBI that we do not know. I am not sure of the excuses they use for not giving out more details. The CIU was set up as a semi-autonomous government agency which funded a number of public and private sector projects. It also made direct contributions to the Consolidated Fund,” he explained.

“It was not run transparently back then either, although they would publish their accounts, [but] not in a timely manner I would say. It became a campaign issue when the Opposition was saying the Government of the day was using it as a slush fund, and called for greater transparency and promised that proceeds would go into the Consolidated Fund.”

Despite promises of greater transparency once successful, McMahon said very little changed in that regard when Team Unity took office in 2015, and information continued to be difficult to source.

How much does the CBI actually earn?