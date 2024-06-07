Reported Cases of gastroenteritis in Saint Lucia reaches outbreak levels

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, is issuing this statement to inform the general public of the noted increase in gastroenteritis cases presenting to health care facilities throughout the island.

For this year, to date over 700 cases of gastroenteritis have been recorded, a 30% increase in the numbers recorded for last year at this time. 5% of these cases have been admitted to and treated in hospital.

Most of the cases have been seeking care at the emergency departments of the OKEU and St Jude Hospitals. Elevated numbers of cases have also been recorded in certain health regions with as much as 130% increase in documented cases as compared to this time last year.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically caused by viral, bacterial or parasitic infections. It is often characterized by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.

Several factors may be contributing to the rise in gastroenteritis cases including: