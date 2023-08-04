Reports–Ukrainian Boat Drone Blows Up Large Russian Navy Supply Ship In Black Sea.

Another unverified video is thought to show the ship listing to one side.

“A big navy ship Olenogorsky Gornyak was hit,” a source told CNN. “As the result of the attack, the Russian ship has received serious damage and is not able to fulfill its duties.”

The vessel was identified by the Ukrainian source and Russian military bloggers as the Olenogorsky Gornyak, an amphibious Russian landing ship designed to launch amphibious forces close to shore for beach landings but also to dock and quickly unload cargo at ports.