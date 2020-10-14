PORT OF SPAIN -– Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has become an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking – a single framework for a sustainable banking industry developed through a partnership with banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

The Principles for Responsible Banking set out the banking industry’s role and responsibility in shaping a sustainable future and aligns the banking sector with the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. These principles enable a bank to embed sustainability across all its business areas and to identify potential opportunities to make the most impact in contributing to a sustainable world.

“We are proud to be the first signatory in the English-speaking Caribbean to the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking,” said RFHL President and CEO Nigel Baptiste. “As we go forward at a group level, we intend to spread this out, and let Republic Bank be the cheerleader of this initiative for the Caribbean.”

Except for the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, all countries in which RFHL operates have signed up to the UN Sustainable Development Goals target and the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We will be setting targets for the group that will carry us forward into 2030,” added Baptiste. “We hope to make a difference in poverty, education, the role of women in society, climate change, sustainable agricultural practices, the blue economy and more. From a Republic Group’s perspective, our commitment is to make a positive difference.”

By becoming a signatory of the UN Principles of Banking, the Republic Group is further committing to making a positive difference in the communities and countries in which it operates.