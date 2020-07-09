A signing ceremony to implement a project to prevent and control Chronic Metabolic Disease was held on July 7 at the Ministry of Health Conference Room in Basseterre.

This project is a result of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Government and Taiwan’s Technical Mission in the Federation collaborating to strengthen the chronic disease prevention and control system.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Tom Lee stated that “The major causes of death in St. Kitts and Nevis are chronic diseases.”

Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron, explained that an initial project implemented on April 1, 2017, focused on kidney diseases. She explained that this project discovered that the main causes of these diseases were found through metabolic diseases.

“This project is going to get at the root of those problems, how we can build capacity and build persons’ awareness of and control of these different diseases,” said Honourable Byron. “This is timely and necessary and as we continue to speak about controlling NCDs. This comes at a time when it is going to be important for us to be able to meet these objectives.”