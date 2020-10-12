BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. received an acknowledgement today from Her Excellency Dr. Tsai lng-Wen President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in a message of congratulation sent by His Excellency The Governor-General on the occasion of the 109th Anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The message reads as follows:

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for Your Excellency’s thoughtful message of congratulations on our 109th National Day.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, our nations will continue to enjoy robust cooperation, and further strengthen our mutually beneficial partnership in the years ahead.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes for your personal well being and the continued prosperity of your esteemed nation.”

The Republic of China (Taiwan) celebrated its 1091h National Day on October 10.