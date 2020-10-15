BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to partner with the Department of Agriculture with its donation of seeds and seedlings to boost agricultural production in the Federation.

At a handing over ceremony held on October 12, Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers expressed thanks to Taiwan for its continued support in the Agricultural Sector.

“Much emphasis has been placed on Agriculture over the years and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has benefited tremendously from their technical support and also their innovation in terms of the production of various crops,” said Hon. Jeffers.

“This ceremony is another indication of their support to agriculture in the Federation,” he said. “I believe it was the July 23 when a donation of seeds was made to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. “Just a little over two months later, they are back again, giving a further donation to the sector.

“This means we are seeing this resurgence in agriculture … all because of what I believe is this pandemic situation that we are currently facing,” said Jeffers. “It should not take a pandemic and it should not take any unfortunate incidents or situations such as hurricanes, earthquakes, or various disasters to bring out that interest in agriculture.

“This interest should have been ongoing and building on it over the years but of course there would have been other things that would have happened within the Federation over the last 20 years where persons would have diverted or shifted their attention to other areas, whether tourism or financial services.”

“Moving forward, we should be in good standing because these seedlings,” concluded Jeffers. “In a few months we should be able to reap some crops that will feed us going into the end of this quarter.”