BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Taiwan’s Technical Mission donated vegetable seeds to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in an effort to further enhance and advance the agricultural production in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, .

During the July 23 Vegetable Seeds Donation Ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Alexis Jeffers, stated that the Ministry of Agriculture is “doubling its efforts and reviving its programmes to ensure that our agricultural sector contributes meaningfully to the overall development of our nation.”

“As a Ministry of Agriculture, we will ensure that persons who are serious about farming are supported in their efforts in order to pursue this aspect of our development,” said Hon. Jeffers.

“As a key agricultural input, seeds play a fundamental role in our food systems,” he said. “This ensures food security and nutrition and supports the livelihoods of our farmers. This input must be considered the first and most important ingredient; along with other resources necessary to ensure that we have sustainable food production here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is absolutely committed to working with all partners and stakeholders to improve farming productivity and generally to make our generation’s agricultural sector more resilient,” said Hon. Jeffers. “The many projects in agriculture have been an important foreign assistance aspect of Taiwan’s relationship with our fertile nation and for that we are eternally grateful.

“This ceremony is further evidence that bears witness to the strong friendship and partnership of both the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan),” he said.

“While the pandemic has brought about new norms, agriculture as an essential service must be ready to respond to the challenges that we face and ensure the wellbeing of our citizens and our residents,” Minister Jeffers said. “Therefore, in the face of this pandemic, we are truly appreciative of this kind, considerate and considerable donation from our friends of the Republic of China (Taiwan),” said the Minister of Agriculture.”