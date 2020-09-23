BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Embassy of the Republic of Colombia joined the long list of regional and international outpouring of congratulations for the twin-island Federation as it celebrated 37 years of Independence on September 19.

The embassy expressed its “warmest congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the Declaration of Independence Day.

The message said:

“On such a memorable date, it is especially gratifying to reiterate the sentiments of sympathy and friendship towards the people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as the interest in consolidating the excellent relations that happily exist between our respective diplomatic missions.”