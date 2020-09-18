BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, joined the long list of world leaders and other prominent figures in extending blessings and congratulations to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on its 37th Anniversary of Independence.

In a letter to the His Excellency S. W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote:

“On the occasion of the celebration of the 37th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I convey warm congratulations to you and all the people.”

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez assured Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris that there is a desire to enhance the working relationship between the countries.

“On the occasion of the celebration of the 37th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I convey warm congratulations to you and all the people and government of your country, further reaffirming the willingness to expand our friendly and cooperative relations.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley also received best wishes from Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who confirmed Cuba’s intentions to further strengthen mutual relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba.

“I am pleased to convey warm congratulations to you on the occasion of the 37th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, further reaffirming the willingness to continue to expand our bilateral relations.”

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1995.