BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 37 years of independence on September 19, the governments of the Republic of Chile, and the Republic of India have extended congratulations on the special occasion.

A letter from the Embassy of the Republic of Chile to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis states that “since the establishment of diplomatic relations Chile and the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis have shared common values like democracy, respect for human rights, multilateralism, among others, and in a bilateral basis international co-operation has been the central component of the relationship.”

It continues that “the difficult times that the world is going through might not be an impediment to maintain and enhance the traditional long-lasting friendly relations that happily exist between both countries and peoples, with the certainty that by way of mutual and international co-operation our countries will emerge strengthened from this pandemic.”

A similar message has been received from His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India in Guyana.

The High Commissioner also congratulated the Federation for celebrating the occasion in an innovative manner as the world is facing the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He noted that the theme selected for the celebration “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020 “is very apt and motivating in the given circumstances.”

His Excellency stated that “as the largest democracy in the world, India greatly appreciates the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to uphold democracy in the recently held peaceful elections.”

It was also stated that both India and St. Kitts and Nevis have been enjoying “warm and close friendly relations over decades and India values this relationship and people to people contacts.”

“India has always considered St. Kitts and Nevis as an all-weather friend who has stood with us in international fora and UN platforms,” said His Excellency.

The High Commissioner said that “the warmth in the political and international relations between the two countries has now translated into collaboration in different sectors.”

“The partnership has been expanding into more and more areas of mutual benefit of the countries and its peoples,” he said. “India, while extending its hand of friendship to St. Kitts and Nevis by recently providing essential medicines and emergency medical supplies worth US $100,000 to aid in the country’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic is also processing a request by the St. Kitts and Nevis government for assistance under Quick Impact Community Development Project for another US $1 million.”

His Excellency stated that both governments are working closely the availing of US $10 million line of credit funding for solar energy and climate change projects.

He said that the government of India is also working on a proposal for the deportation of fisheries experts from India under the I-tech Programme to assist in improving the fisheries sector in the CARICOM zone.

“The projects and proposals which I mentioned earlier are all in addition to the training and capacity building assistance offered to St. Kitts and Nevis by India,” said His Excellency. “I am happy to inform that under the I-tech Programme last year, out of the ten slots offered, six officials from St. Kitts and Nevis went to India and benefited from the training programme. We expect to continue the collaboration for training in the next year after the COVID-19 related travel restrictions come to an end.”

The High Commissioner noted that the partnership between India and St. Kitts and Nevis will help the country and people in improving its standard of living and quality of life.