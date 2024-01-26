RESDP Holds Public Consultation

- Advertisement -

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport will be hosting a public consultation on Tuesday, January 30th at the St Aloysius RC Boys Primary School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to provide an update to stakeholders on the Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP) and discuss the project’s planned activities for the next six months.

The RESDP is a Government of Saint Lucia initiative, with the objective to inform the government on the viability of its geothermal resource for power generation. It involves exploratory drilling in Fond St. Jacques, Belle Plaine and Saltibus. Personnel from the World Bank (WB) and the Exploration Management Company (EMC) will be in attendance.