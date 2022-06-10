Residency Programme Offers Foreign Workers Chance to Soak Up Caribbean Sun

If you fancy dialling into Zoom calls from a sun lounger, then we’ve got good news for you. Several countries, including many located in the Caribbean, have announced residency programmes for remote workers, enabling them to live and work there for an extended period of time.

The island of Dominica will allow remote workers to stay for up to 18 months. Applicants must earn an income of $50,000 (£36,000) or more, and the visa costs $800 (£583) or $1,200 (£875) for families. The Bahamas has introduced an Extended Access Travel Stay programme that allows staff and students to work or study remotely from any of the country’s 16 islands for up to a year.

If you fancy getting a tan while you type, just fill out an application form and pay a fee of $1,000 (£750) for the head of household (and $500 for each dependent) for a work visa, or $500 (£375) if you’re a student.

Barbados has planned a 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp that would allow anyone earning $50,000 (£39,000) or more to work remotely from the island, while the Cayman Islands has formed up a new Global Citizen Concierge Programme that allows non-residents to work there for up to two years. This will only be available to those who earn an annual salary of at least $100,000 (£77,000) or $150,000 (£115,000) for couples.

In addition, Anguilla plans to welcome remote workers on year-long visas as it reopens to travellers post-lockdown. Anyone who wants to stay for between three months and a year must pay a fee of $2,000 (£1,500) or $3,000 (£2,300) for a family of four.

The idea of working with a backdrop of crystal-clear Caribbean waters sounds like our ideal new home office set-up here at Employee Benefits, and would be sure to boost our wellbeing. Sign us up, we’ve got our passports ready!