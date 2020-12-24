BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Residents in St. Kitts and Nevis have been commended for being key players in the country’s successful management of the COVID-19 by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws. Due to everyone’s cooperation, the Federation’s efforts rank as one of the best among independent countries across the globe.

During the COVID-19 Weekly Briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on December 23, Dr. Laws referred to recent information circulating on social media that chronicles the distinction that the nation currently holds.

“St. Kitts and Nevis has the lowest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean,” said Dr. Laws. “The Federation has the lowest COVID-19 risk in the (Western) hemisphere. Ladies and gentlemen, this is an achievement.”

The country has recorded 30 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with zero deaths to date. Eleven imported cases have been recorded since the borders reopened to regional and international travellers on October 31. At Thursday’s briefing, Dr. Laws said there are four active cases of COVID-19. The individuals remain in strict quarantine.

“Residents remain free to move around during the Christmas and Carnival season but are required to comply with all health and safety protocols,” said Dr. Laws. “These include wearing face masks in public, sanitizing hands frequently, and maintaining a physical distance of 3.5 to 6-feet from others. People are strongly encouraged to avoid events hosting large crowds.”

Dr. Laws referred to the two COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which were approved for emergency use in the United States and several other countries. She said the vaccines are being touted as having a more than 90 percent efficacy rate. She mentioned that other vaccines are in development to treat the novel coronavirus.

“There is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel and so there is hope,” said Dr. Laws, “I am optimistic that the global situation will improve in 2021.”