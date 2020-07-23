CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Citizens and residents on Nevis have been urged to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is just about halfway between the continent of Africa and the Caribbean Island chain, according to Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD).

The St. Kitts Meteorological Office in collaboration with the Antigua Meteorological Services are monitoring Gonzalo and advise, due to the fact weather can be dynamic in nature, any northern deviation from the current trajectory could bring the storm closer to St. Kitts and Nevis and the Northern Leeward Islands.

“Although the storm is currently forecast to pass well south of the Federation, everyone must remain vigilant,” said Dyer. “We have to be on the alert for any shift of the winds to the north, which would bring the storm closer to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We want everyone to be vigilant; get their disaster preparedness plans complete; stock up on dry goods; know where their closest shelters are; and know what to take to shelters.”

Dyer reminded everyone that, as the nation is still fighting against COVID-19, facemasks and hand sanitizers should be added to their list of essential supplies.

A list of hurricane shelters can be found on the Nevis Disaster Management Department website www.ndmd.kn.

Dyer advised residents to pay close attention to information and updates coming from the St. Kitts Meteorological Office and the disaster management agencies on both St. Kitts and Nevis.