Resolution Of National Assembly Of St. Christopher And Nevis On Geothermal Energy Unanimously Supported By Members

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, introduced a Geothermal Energy Resolution to the National Assembly during a Sitting on November 20. Titled ‘Resolution of the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis on Geothermal Energy,’ it received unanimous backing from the Federal Parliament.

The resolution reads:

“Whereas the Federal Government of St. Christopher and the Nevis Island Administration equally recognize the critical importance of energy security, and the need to transition to sustainable and renewable energy sources, and whereas the Federal Government of St. Christopher and the Nevis Island Administration are collaboratively pursuing the development of a geothermal project located at Vaughans Nevis to enhance the Federation’s energy resilience and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and whereas the production of geothermal energy will be a significant step towards achieving the goal of full energy independence by harnessing the abundant geothermal resources in Nevis and whereas the project has received contingently recoverable grant funding approval from the Caribbean Development Bank to the sum of US 17 million dollars through the CDB’s special funds resources allocated from funding from the Inter American Development Bank, Sustainable Energy Facility, the Green Climate Fund and the Government of Italy for the development of first set of production wells.”

“Whereas the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration are committed to ensuring that the benefits of the project extends to all citizens and residents of St. Christopher and Nevis, and whereas the successful implementation of the project, is expected to contribute to the energy prices, economic growth and job creation across the Federation.”

Therefore, be it resolved that the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis that:

The National Assembly acknowledges the potential of the project to enhance energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote sustainable economic development The national assembly expresses its support for collaborative efforts between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration in the pursuit of geothermal energy development and the project The National Assembly affirms that the benefits to be derived from the project should extend to all citizens and residents of St. Christopher and Nevis. The National Assembly commends the partnership with regional organizations including the Caribbean Development Bank, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center and the Caribbean Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency and supports continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.

5. The National Assembly expresses confidence that the project will contribute significantly to achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals and advancing the Federation’s commitment to a future of clean, affordable and renewable energy and transition into a sustainable island state.