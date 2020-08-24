By the A.M. Costa Rica staff

Costa Rica will continue under the Alert National State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Sunday, Aug. 30. According to A.M. Costa Rica, that is when the government is expected to announce the continuity or change in restrictions.

The following restrictions are imposed by the government and deemed mandatory throughout the country:

Ban on driving. License plate restrictions apply from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. After 9 p.m. vehicles are not allowed on the roads. Vehicles with plates ending in the following numbers are not allowed on the road:

• On Monday, plates ending on numbers 1 or 2.

• On Tuesday, plates ending on 3 or 4.

• On Wednesday, plates ending on 5 or 6.

• On Thursday, plates ending on 7 or 8.

• On Friday, plates ending on 9 or 0.

On weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, driving will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. vehicles are not allowed on the roads. The ban on driving applies to cars whose plates end in the following numbers:

• On Saturday, plates ending on 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8.

• On Sunday, plates ending on 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9.

Business restrictions. Most businesses are allowed for reopening. According to the government, the use of a mask or face shield is mandatory when in public.

The exceptions for reopening, meaning businesses that must remain closed are: bars, casinos, discos and nightclubs.

It is recommended to managers or business representatives with inquiries about restrictions and guidelines to directly call the Ministry of Health at (506) 2223-0333.

The government provided the restrictions for businesses reopening only in Spanish on the Covid-Alerts website.

Even though the restrictions on driving are mandatory, two municipalities announced that their local police officers will not apply the fines for those breaking the ban.

“There is no data, information or analysis that allows us to know the positive impact of the ban on driving on the pandemic issue, and there are no updated data from the Canton on the status of the pandemic,” posted Arnoldo Barahona, mayor of Escazú, on the municipality’s Facebook page. For that reason, the Escazú Municipal Police were ordered not to apply more fines related to the rule, he said.

Because social distancing is a priority, rather than the driving ban, the mayor of the Municipality of San Rafael de Heredia Verny Valerio, told local media that the local police were ordered to focus only on monitoring social distancing measures and that all health guidelines are met in shops. So they would not be applying the fines for vehicle restriction either.

Original article and photo provided by A.M. Costa Rica“>A.M. Costa Rica News.