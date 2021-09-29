Nurse Manners honored for dedicated 39-year contribution to Health in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS– Retired Registered Nurse Mrs. Ernette Claudia Manners of Brick Kiln Village in Nevis was honored on the occasion of the 38th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis for her contribution to the development of healthcare in the federation.

To mark the occasion, Nurse Manners was presented with a plaque by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on of Nevis at an awards ceremony at Government House on September 20, 2021

Nurse Manners is regarded as a registered nurse par excellence who after dedicating 39 years to the Nursing profession retired in 2016.

Over the years Nurse Manners received a number of awards from the Ministry of Health for outstanding service, including attaining the Nurse of the Year Award for 2001. Special recognition was also given to her at her local church where she continues to devotedly perform basic clinical checks on a weekly basis.

Retired Nurse Manners attributes her success to God to whom she has entrusted her life. She has no doubt that God has gifted and guided her to her lifetime calling.

A wife of 44 years and counting, her union produced two sons. However, despite her commitment to her family, she was always available to assist the ailing and hurting in the community.

Mrs. Manners remains grateful to her family including her church family, friends, the Nevis Island Administration, colleagues and others who have inspired her. She remains motivated by the words of the Apostle Paul: “Whatever you do, do it heartily as unto the Lord.

Brown Pasture businessman Troy McKoy honoured for 25-year contribution to Business Sector on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Mr. Troy McKoy of Brown Pasture was awarded for his 25-year contribution to the Business Sector on Nevis, as part of the 38th Anniversary of Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis.

He was one of two persons who were awarded in the field of Business and was presented with a plaque by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor-General on Nevis, at an awards ceremony at Government House on September 20, 2021.

From an early age Mr. McKoy knew he wanted to become a businessman. However unknowingly his first step toward that goal presented itself when in 1989, a friend and neighbor Mr. Michael Jones of blessed memory gave him a hair clipper and asked him to cut his hair.

From working in his mother’s yard under a mango tree, he knew that for him to get the business to advance and to attract people from all walks of life, he needed a proper barbershop. The business grew to the point where he was forced to open early at mornings and close late at nights,” the profile said.

After spending almost 20 years in the small barber shop and due to the overwhelming support, Mr. McKoy saw the need to expand his business, employ an assistant, provide better accommodations, and to offer better customer experience.

He subsequently moved from his original shop in his mother’s yard to a space that was available a few metres away to erect his shop.

After 25 years in the business, Mr. McKoy has learnt that hard work, perseverance and good customer relation skills can bring success