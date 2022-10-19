REUTERS WORLD: A U.S. Jury Acquits a Russian Researcher, Ukraine War Latest, Australian Floods, More

U.S

A Russian researcher who contributed explosive details to a document dubbed the “Steele dossier” that alleged ties between former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia was acquitted by a jury on charges that he lied to the FBI about the sources of his information.

A group that works with union pension funds is pressing Hyundai Motors to respond to reports of child labor at U.S. parts suppliers, warning of potential reputational damage to the Korean automaker.

American WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, whose appeal against a Russian jail term is due to be heard next week, sent her supporters a message of thanks on her 32nd birthday.

If U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin succeeds in unseating Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, he could occupy a uniquely powerful role as an independent ready to work with either party in the narrowly divided chamber.

A former classmate of Kristin Smart, the California college freshman whose 1996 disappearance had long been one of the state’s most sensational unsolved crimes, was found guilty of first-degree murder for her death.

WORLD



South Korean and American troops practiced building floating bridges to ferry tanks and other armored vehicles across rivers, part of a larger joint military exercise that has angered North Korea.

Residents in flood-hit Australian towns ramped up efforts to build levees and sandbag homes ahead of more rain, although authorities said the expected storms could be milder than last week’s, bringing relief as recovery operations begin.

Illegal gold-mining is destroying tracts of pristine rainforest in Congo’s Okapi Wildlife Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site meant to be a haven for the endangered mammal nicknamed Africa’s unicorn, environmental organizations warned.

Brazil’s unexpectedly close presidential race has taken an ugly turn in the final weeks ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, even by the bruising standards of the past year, with insinuations of cannibalism, pedophilia and devil worship.

India’s opposition Congress party declared veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge its new chief, the first person from outside the influential Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the beleaguered party’s presidency in 24 years.