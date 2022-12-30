REUTERS WORLD NEWS: A Look Back at 2022

How Ukraine withstood Russia’s assault. Ukrainians astonished the world – and themselves – in 2022, withstanding an all-out attack by a superpower meant to crush them within days. Both sides face new challenges in 2023. Russia’s retreats have left the front line far shorter and better fortified, making it harder for Ukraine to find new weak spots to repeat the breakthroughs that shifted the war’s momentum in the autumn. But the brutal winter also brings advantages to Ukrainians defending their own country against conscripted reservists that Russia must feed and supply thousands of kilometers from home.

China's Xi solidified his grip on power. Xi Jinping secured an historic third leadership term, emerging as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous year capped by unprecedented street protests followed by the sudden reversal of his zero-COVID policy and coronavirus infections rampaging across the world's most populous country.

U.S. abortion fight to focus on state laws and medication. Six months after the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, the state of abortion rights around the country remains unsettled, thanks to a patchwork of lawsuits in state courts and emergency court orders. The state-by-state fight will move into a new phase in 2023, potentially providing long-awaited certainty on some issues while opening new battlefronts on others.

King Charles III's coronation comes amid growing tensions. The last year will go down as one of the most seismic in the history of the British royal family with the death of Queen Elizabeth months after she celebrated her record seventh decade as monarch, but 2023 could prove almost as momentous. Charles's brother Prince Andrew remains persona non grata, but most damaging of all is the rift with Charles's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Rising cost of climate change will challenge countries and companies. In a year marked by yet more climate-linked floods, hurricanes and droughts, governments and companies were forced to look more closely at the financial risks and their exposure to liability. With the new year, court rooms will see more climate cases filed – focused both on challenging national governments to increase their policy ambitions and on holding corporations accountable for their emissions or deceptive practices.

The top showbiz stories of 2022. From a shocking Oscars slap to a virtual ABBA taking to the stage, this year has seen a range of entertainment stories dominate headlines. We look back at some of the biggest moments.

VIDEO: Stories that made us smile. From Brazil's furriest police corporal to a kebab almost reaching space, here are some of the lighter stories you might have missed this year.