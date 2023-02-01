REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Afghans in an 11-country trek to haven in the U.S., Ukraine to get rockets, Tyre Nichols Funeral, More

More than a year after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, the number of Afghans crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum in the United States has soared. We report on an 11-country trek that starts with a humanitarian visa for Brazil.

that starts with a humanitarian visa for Brazil. Family and friends of Tyre Nichols will pay their final respects today to the Black 29-year-old father whose fatal encounter with Memphis police last month transformed him into the new face of the U.S. racial justice movement.

to the Black 29-year-old father whose fatal encounter with Memphis police last month transformed him into the new face of the U.S. racial justice movement. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to discuss the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling today, a meeting that will give a first sign of how the two will work together, or fail to, in a divided Washington.

today, a meeting that will give a first sign of how the two will work together, or fail to, in a divided Washington. Donald Trump’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 got off to a modest fundraising start, with his campaign ending the year with about $7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures.

with his campaign ending the year with about $7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures. The Colorado River, which provides drinking water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, is drying up, straining a water distribution pact amid the worst drought in 12 centuries, exacerbated by climate change.