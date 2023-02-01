REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Afghans in an 11-country trek to haven in the U.S., Ukraine to get rockets, Tyre Nichols Funeral, More

Australian authorities found a radioactive capsule smaller than a coin that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search along a 1,400 kilometers stretch of highway. The Caesium-137 capsule was discovered when a vehicle traveling at 70 kms per hour equipped with specialist detection equipment picked up the radiation.
U.S. News
Humaira Ziwari, an Afghan refugee, plays with her eldest son Ahmad Altaf Ziwari at Heather Farms Park near their home in Concord, California, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
More than a year after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, the number of Afghans crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum in the United States has soared. We report on an 11-country trek that starts with a humanitarian visa for Brazil.
Family and friends of Tyre Nichols will pay their final respects today to the Black 29-year-old father whose fatal encounter with Memphis police last month transformed him into the new face of the U.S. racial justice movement.
President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to discuss the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling today, a meeting that will give a first sign of how the two will work together, or fail to, in a divided Washington.
Donald Trump’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 got off to a modest fundraising start, with his campaign ending the year with about $7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures.
The Colorado River, which provides drinking water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, is drying up, straining a water distribution pact amid the worst drought in 12 centuries, exacerbated by climate change.
Business & Markets
Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port, in Israel, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani lost his title of Asia’s richest person as a rout in his conglomerate’s biggest companies deepened to $84 billion in the wake of a short-seller report. Today’s stock losses saw Adani slip to 15th on Forbes rich list with an estimated net worth of $76.8 billion, below rival Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.
Intel said it had made broad cuts to employee and executive pay, a week after the company issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn.
Tesla plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, according to a planning memo seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the plan.
A rising wave of shareholder activism has turned Tokyo into a growth market for businesses that offer advice on shareholder relations, as corporate Japan scrambles for help to deal with investors who are no longer silent.