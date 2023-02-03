REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Air raid sirens in Kyiv during a visit by European leaders, Mystery balloon over US, Republicans oust Ilhan Omar, More

A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Fighter jets were mobilized, but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky for fear debris could pose a safety threat.

has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Fighter jets were mobilized, but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting out of the sky for fear debris could pose a safety threat. House of Representatives Republicans ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Republicans citing the 2019 remarks for which she later apologized.

from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Republicans citing the 2019 remarks for which she later apologized. A U.S. appeals court declared unconstitutional a federal law making it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms. The decision is the latest victory for gun rights advocates since a Supreme Court ruling last June granting a broad right for people to carry firearms outside the home.

a federal law making it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms. The decision is the latest victory for gun rights advocates since a Supreme Court ruling last June granting a broad right for people to carry firearms outside the home. Nearly 1,000 migrant children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by Biden.

separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by Biden. Three former U.S. snowboarders sued their former coach, the national snowboarding federation and the U.S. Olympic Committee alleging sexual abuse that was covered up by the two sporting bodies, court documents showe