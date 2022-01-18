U.S.

The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers warned of an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis in less than 36 hours, when AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service. The airlines said the service could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable. Read our explainer on the dispute over 5G and airline safety.

The family of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and their supporters, some shouting, “Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Voter suppression has got to go,” marched in Washington urging passage of a law to protect voters from racial discrimination. But Democrats will start their voting rights showdown with no clear path to victory.

The White House is preparing an alternative to its $1.75 trillion spending bill that will keep climate change measures but pare down or cut items like the child tax credit and paid family leave, hoping to appeal to Senator Joe Manchin and other Democrats as soon as this week, said two people working on the plan.

A U.S. appeals court handed a defeat to abortion clinics by delaying a legal challenge to a Texas law banning most abortions in that state. The Republican-backed law bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

A winter snowstorm creeping up the East Coast of the United States into Canada was expected to dump more than two feet of snow in some areas, grounding planes and stranding motorists.