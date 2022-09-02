REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden Blasts MAGA Supporters, Ukraine Nuke Plant. Pakistan Flood Worsens, More

A federal judge narrowed the scope of questions that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham must answer from a special grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, but she again rejected Graham’s bid to avoid testifying altogether.
Pakistan’s armed forces have rescued a further 2,000 people stranded by rising floodwaters, in a disaster blamed on climate change that has swamped about a third of the South Asian nation and is still growing. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children.
Myanmar’s deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of electoral fraud and sentenced by a judge to three years in jail with hard labor, according to a source familiar with the proceedings. The Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to decades of military rule has been detained since a coup early last year and has already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.
Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head. The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina.
Britain’s prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country’s first female premier. If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she’ll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.
A pedestrian passes a ‘Now Hiring’ sign at a Chase Bank branch in Somerville, Massachusetts, September 1, 2022
Credit Suisse is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost reduction drive at Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.