REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden Blasts MAGA Supporters, Ukraine Nuke Plant. Pakistan Flood Worsens, More

Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Friday, September 2, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that set price caps, Britain’s new prime minister is facing an 80s playlist, and all eyes are on U.S. jobs growth

Today’s biggest stories

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, September 1, 2022

US

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022

WORLD

  • Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others’ actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a team of inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility and avert a potential disaster. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.
  • Pakistan’s armed forces have rescued a further 2,000 people stranded by rising floodwaters, in a disaster blamed on climate change that has swamped about a third of the South Asian nation and is still growing. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children.
  • Myanmar’s deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of electoral fraud and sentenced by a judge to three years in jail with hard labor, according to a source familiar with the proceedings. The Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to decades of military rule has been detained since a coup early last year and has already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.
  • Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head. The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina.
  • Britain’s prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country’s first female premier. If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she’ll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.

A pedestrian passes a ‘Now Hiring’ sign at a Chase Bank branch in Somerville, Massachusetts, September 1, 2022

BUSINESS

