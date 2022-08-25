REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden Cancels Student Debt, Deadly Rus Attack, Taiwan Ups Defense Budget, More

Republican hopes of taking control of the Senate could hinge on former football star Herschel Walker, a first-time candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, whose campaign appears to be lagging behind other Republicans in Georgia. A sports legend, the 60-year-old Walker secured the Republican nomination to run for the Senate for the state in May.
Taiwan proposed $19 billion in defense spending for next year, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale military exercises around the island it views as its territory.
Malaysia’s veteran two-time leader Mahathir Mohamad said that disgraced former premier Najib Razak, who he helped bring down, was likely to win a royal pardon and be freed from a 12-year jail sentence for graft that he began this week.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister, said it was a mistake to have “empowered” scientists during the coronavirus pandemic and that the downsides of lockdowns were suppressed. Sunak said the government was “wrong to scare people” about COVID.
India’s New Delhi Television sought to block Gautam Adani’s attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid from the billionaire tycoon’s group could not proceed. NDTV is regarded by some as one of the few independent voices in India’s rapidly polarizing media landscape.
Twitter is facing more employee departures, company executives told staff, as leaders sought to address multiple challenges, including whistleblower allegations and a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk. Employee attrition is currently 18.3%, Twitter executives said during a company-wide meeting, audio of which was heard by Reuters.
Britain’s drinks and food industry raised the alarm over the availability of carbon dioxide after soaring energy prices forced a major producer to pause its operations. CF Fertilisers UK took a decision to temporarily halt ammonia production at its Billingham plant, which produces CO2 as a by-product that is used to put fizz into beer and stun poultry and pigs before slaughter.