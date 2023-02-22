REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden Heads to NATO’s East, Putin Meets China’s Top Diplomat, Seattle Bans Castes, More

- Global shares traded around their lowest levels in more than a month and U.S. Treasury yields stuck to around their highest since November, as fresh fears about inflation and interest rates weighed on market sentiment. Cracks are widening in an early-year rally in stocks, as rising Treasury yields bolster the allure of bonds and skew equity valuations.
- Toyota, the world’s biggest automaker, said it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay.
- Britain’s big supermarkets say they have never been more competitive on price, yet their customers are still flocking to German-owned discount stores Aldi and Lidl. And the discounters’ supermarket sweep still has a long way to run, industry executives say.
- Microsoft has struck a 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ and other Activision games to Nvidia’s gaming platform if the Xbox maker is allowed to complete its much-contested $69 billion acquisition of Activision. Regulators and competitors like Sony have come out hard against the proposed Microsoft-Activision tie-up.
- As Alphabet looks past a chatbot flub that helped erase $100 billion from its market value, another challenge is emerging from its efforts to add generative artificial intelligence to its popular Google Search: the cost.
- China’s Baidu beat revenue estimates for the fourth quarter, bolstered by strength in its advertising, cloud and artificial intelligence businesses, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 7% in premarket trading.