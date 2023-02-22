REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden Heads to NATO’s East, Putin Meets China’s Top Diplomat, Seattle Bans Castes, More

By
.
-
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators protest as they call on U.S. President Joe Biden to send F-16 jets to Ukraine, outside Hotel Marriott where Biden stays during his visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel - RC28GZ908RWS
