Reuters World News: Biden Heads to Saudi Arabia, China’s Economy Brakes, More War Crimes, and Headache Facing Aviation

Witnesses are sworn in during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, July 12, 2022
The U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and January 6, 2021 after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency’s response to the attack on the Capitol, the agency watchdog has claimed. The Secret Service disputed that accusation, saying some phone data was lost during a routine device migration, but that all of the requested texts had been saved.
Indiana’s attorney general said he was investigating whether the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim abided by state laws requiring doctors to report the termination of a pregnancy and suspected cases of child abuse.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, has died at the age of 73. She played a role in building up the Trump media image in the 1980s, when they were one of New York City’s most prominent power couples.
Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policymakers said they favored another 75-basis-point interest rate increase at the U.S. central bank’s policy meeting this month, not the bigger rate hike traders had raced to price in after a report Wednesday showed inflation was accelerating.