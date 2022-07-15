Reuters World News: Biden Heads to Saudi Arabia, China’s Economy Brakes, More War Crimes, and Headache Facing Aviation

Witnesses are sworn in during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, July 12, 2022 U.S. The U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and January 6, 2021 after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency’s response to the attack on the Capitol, the agency watchdog has claimed. The Secret Service disputed that accusation, saying some phone data was lost during a routine device migration, but that all of the requested texts had been saved.

Indiana’s attorney general said he was investigating whether the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim abided by state laws requiring doctors to report the termination of a pregnancy and suspected cases of child abuse.

Biden and other top Democrats are pushing to make abortion a central issue as they try to retain control of Congress in November elections. But on the ground, some of the party’s most vulnerable incumbents are downplaying the issue.

The man accused of shooting dead 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 has been indicted on 27 federal hate crimes and firearms offenses, the Justice Department announced.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, has died at the age of 73. She played a role in building up the Trump media image in the 1980s, when they were one of New York City’s most prominent power couples.