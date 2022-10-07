REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden says Putin’s nuclear threat brings risk of “Armageddon”, a COVID wave looms in Europe, hackers steal around $100 million in cryptocurrency, more

Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Friday, October 7, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Biden says Putin’s nuclear threat brings risk of “Armageddon”, a COVID wave looms in Europe, and hackers steal around $100 million in cryptocurrency

Today’s biggest stories

A Ukrainian waves as he rides an armored vehicle outside Bakhmut, Donetsk region, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The mother of a victim reacts outside the day care center which was the scene of a mass killing, in the town of Uthai Sawan, Thailand, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

WORLD

  • Crying and clutching toys, traumatized relatives gathered at a child day care center in Thailand where a day earlier a former policeman had killed 34 people, most of them children, in a knife and gun rampage that horrified the nation. It was nap time at the center, and the children were slain while they slept.
  • The U.N. rights council voted down a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang in a victory for Beijing as it seeks to avoid further scrutiny.
  • Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof. As they brace to crush unrest, Iran’s rulers are heeding the lessons of the Shah’s fall.
  • A new COVID wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake.

Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters.

U.S.

  • U.S. prosecutors will present fresh evidence as they bring forward new witnesses today in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four associates for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.
  • In a separate case involving another far-right group, Proud Boys member Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over his role in the attack, making him the first member of that group to do so.
  • Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
  • A Connecticut jury began deliberating in a trial to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.
  • A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked parts of the state’s new gun law to allow the Gun Owners of America, an advocacy group, to pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation.

BUSINESS & MARKETS

U.S. job growth likely slowed in September as rapidly rising interest rates leave businesses more cautious about the economic outlook, but overall labor market conditions remain tight, providing the Federal Reserve with cover to maintain its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

A Delaware judge ordered a halt to Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, giving the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Credit Suisse will buy back up to $3 billion of debt, the embattled Swiss bank said, making a show of strength as it seeks to reassure investors after a tumultuous week.

Samsung flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings, as an economic downturn slashed demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that go in them. Samsung is staring at a use-it-or-lose-it cash dilemma, says Breakingviews columnist Robyn Mak.

Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world’s most protected automobile markets.

Hackers have stolen around $100 million worth of cryptocurrency from a Binance-linked blockchain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet. Zhao said the tokens were stolen from a blockchain ‘bridge’ used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain, known as Binance Smart Chain until February.

