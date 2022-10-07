REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Biden says Putin’s nuclear threat brings risk of “Armageddon”, a COVID wave looms in Europe, hackers steal around $100 million in cryptocurrency, more

BUSINESS & MARKETS

U.S. job growth likely slowed in September as rapidly rising interest rates leave businesses more cautious about the economic outlook, but overall labor market conditions remain tight, providing the Federal Reserve with cover to maintain its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

A Delaware judge ordered a halt to Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, giving the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Credit Suisse will buy back up to $3 billion of debt, the embattled Swiss bank said, making a show of strength as it seeks to reassure investors after a tumultuous week.

Samsung flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings, as an economic downturn slashed demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that go in them. Samsung is staring at a use-it-or-lose-it cash dilemma, says Breakingviews columnist Robyn Mak.

Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world’s most protected automobile markets.

Hackers have stolen around $100 million worth of cryptocurrency from a Binance-linked blockchain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet. Zhao said the tokens were stolen from a blockchain ‘bridge’ used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain, known as Binance Smart Chain until February.