REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Brittney Griner Lands in the U.S, Russia Hits East Ukraine, Japan, UK, Italy to Build Jet Fighter, World Cup Latest, More

WORLD

Russian forces have shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, part of what appears to be the Kremlin’s scaled-back ambition to secure only the bulk of territory it has claimed. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Japan, Britain and Italy are merging their next-generation jet fighter projects in a ground-breaking partnership spanning Europe and Asia that is Japan’s first major industrial defense collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Arab leaders today at “milestone” summits hosted by Saudi Arabia in a show of strength by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as an aspiring leader of the Middle East and key partner for global powers.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election team sued President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and two of his sons for abuse of power and attacks on Brazil’s voting system, both during the October election campaign.

Increased drug resistance in bacteria causing bloodstream infections, including against last-resort antibiotics, was seen in the first year of the COVID pandemic, a World Health Organization report showed. The overuse and/or misuse of antibiotics has helped microbes to become resistant to many treatments.