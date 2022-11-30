REUTERS WORLD NEWS: China Covid Protests, US Same Sex Marriage, Ukraine Latest, World Cup, More

WORLD

People in the Chinese city of Guangzhou clashed with riot police in hazmat suits as authorities investigated more of those who have taken part in a string of protests against the world’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions. Young people who spoke to Reuters from four cities across China described a mix of elation, fear and defiance.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led the country for a decade of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, has died at the age of 96. Plucked from obscurity to head China’s ruling Communist Party, Jiang was expected to be just another transitional figurehead but went on to chalk up a list of achievements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were trying to advance in the northeast and east and “planning something” in the south, while NATO sought to reassure other countries who fear destabilization from Moscow. Ukraine’s SBU security service conducted a fresh search of a monastery in the west of the country in what it said was an operation to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services.”

More than 1,000 members of a Hindu group close to India’s ruling party vowed to go ahead with a protest march in support of construction of a port by the Adani Group which Christian protesters want to block for environmental reasons.

A Tokyo court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage but said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights, a comment welcomed by plaintiffs as a step towards aligning Japan with other G7 nations.

The humble baguette, France’s staple bread, has made it onto the United Nation’s cultural heritage list. Paris-based U.N. heritage body UNESCO voted to include the “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.