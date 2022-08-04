REUTERS WORLD NEWS: China Threatens Taiwan, Alex Jones Eats Crow Over Sandy Hook Claim, Kenya Elections, Ukraine Latest, More

- Advertisement -
|A man watches a CCTV news broadcast about joint military operations near Taiwan by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, at a shopping center in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
WORLD
|Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse, Austin, Texas, U.S., August 3, 2022. Briana Sanchez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
U.S.
- Advertisement -