REUTERS WORLD NEWS: China To Ease COVID Restrictions, Shops in Iran Go on Strike, G7 Price Cap on Russia’s Oil, World Cup, More

WORLD

China may announce 10 new COVID-19 easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Read more in our exclusive report. Three years of zero-tolerance measures have fueled mainland China’s biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

The G7 decision to put a 60$ per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday, hoping to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war. Russia has said it will not abide by this measure. Meanwhile, it launched a new round of missiles, Ukraine said. Here’s what you need to know about the war right now.

Iranian shops in several cities on Monday followed calls for a three-day nationwide general strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers. In a possible first win for protesters, the public prosecutor said the morality police had been shut down. Read up on the latest developments here.

Thousands of residents in Indonesia’s East Java were on high alert on Monday after a violent eruption at the island’s tallest volcano prompted authorities to impose an 8-kilometer no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate was hanging in the balance on Monday as the executive committee of the governing party discussed allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office. Read more on what’s behind the allegations here.