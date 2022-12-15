REUTERS WORLD NEWS: China’s Covid Surge, Peru Chaotic, Ukraine Blasts Russian Forces, Puerto Rico Vote, World Cup: Argentina-France Final

WORLD

China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people in anticipation of waves of COVID infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after it eased strict controls that had kept the pandemic at bay for three years. COVID infections were exploding in China well before the government’s decision to abandon its strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy, a World Health Organization director said.

Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country’s Russian-controlled east, Moscow-installed officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Peru announced a nationwide state of emergency, granting police special powers and limiting freedoms including the right to assembly, after a week of fiery protests that have left at least eight dead.

A Turkish court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to jail and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year.

National Health Service nurses in Britain staged a strike, their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of the year.