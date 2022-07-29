REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Continuing Vote Fraud Claims, Brazil’s Pres. Wants Guns for All, Deadly Iran Landslides, More

Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Friday, July 29, 2022

by Hani Richter

Hello

Here’s what you need to know.

Inside one far-right sheriff’s crusade to prove Trump’s bogus voter-fraud claims, Bolsonaro’s plan to boost gun ownership in Brazil, and Xi’s warning in call with Biden.

Today’s biggest stories

G16 shooting club president Gustavo Pazzini, holds a rifle which has a painting with the name and image depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a practice session in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

WORLD

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, from Michigan, speaks during a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

U.S.

Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

BUSINESS & MARKETS

 

 

