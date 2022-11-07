REUTERS WORLD NEWS: COP-27 Opens, US Elections Nov. 8, Zelensky Warns of Russian Attacks, More

WORLD

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe. Here’s what to watch today at COP27.

North Korea said that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a “dangerous war drill”, while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. We look at how sanctions are failing to halt North Korea’s accelerating weapons programs.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against more potential Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, while the mayor of Kyiv urged residents to consider preparing to leave temporarily if the capital lost water and power supplies. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing to the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island.

Pope Francis said European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive. He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off between the government and charity ships trying to disembark migrants.